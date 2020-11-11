National Education Day 2020: Vice-President, Education Ministry Pay Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Image credit: Twitter -- @VPSecretariat National Education Day: India Celebrates Birth Anniversary Of Maulana Azad

National Education Day 2020: The Central Government, with a resolution on September 11, 2008, declared November 11 as National Education Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad -- the first Education Minister of India. Maulana Azad, a freedom fighter, scholar and educationist, played an important role in developing the education system in independent India.

Maulana Azad was the visionary behind IITs, IISc, and School of Architecture and Planning. He was also responsible for setting-up bodies like University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE), Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

To celebrate National Education Day 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to organize online seminars; symposia; essay writing, slogan writing, elocution and poster making competitions on the importance of education and the Nation’s commitment to all aspects of education.

Keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has asked schools to celebrate National Education Day 2020 virtually.

On National Education Day, the Education Ministry has asked the nation to “work towards reaffirming the right of every person to holistic, quality and inclusive education.”

Wishing you all a very happy #NationalEducationDay!

~~~~~~~~

आप सभी को #NationalEducationDay की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ।

Today & every day let's work towards reaffirming the right of every person to holistic, quality & inclusive #education. pic.twitter.com/0BXx2ORcGa — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 11, 2020

“Tributes to veteran freedom fighter and nationalist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his enduring contribution in the field of education & for relentlessly striving for national unity,” Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said.

Tributes to veteran freedom fighter and nationalist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his enduring contribution in the field of education & for relentlessly striving for national unity. #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad pic.twitter.com/tsjrRVSpfW — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 11, 2020

“Independent India's first education minister, freedom fighter and Bharat Ratna awardee, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad contributed tremendously to our freedom struggle & nation-building. We pay heartfelt homage to him on his birth anniversary for teaching us the value of education,” the Indian National Congress said on social media.