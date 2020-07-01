Image credit: Shutterstock National Doctors’ Day: Health Minister Releases Handbook For Fellows

On National Doctors’ Day, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan released Guidelines Handbook and Prospectus for Fellowship Programme for International Students (FPIS) of National Board of Examinations (NBE) along with State Health Minister Aswini Kumar Choubey.

The handbook is “an attempt to provide guiding points to all Diplomates of National Board (DNB) residents to follow the principles of ethical and professional conduct expected from a medical professional”, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said during the online release.

During the launch, the minister emphasized the importance of understanding the roles and responsibilities of a clinical practitioner during the training period, according to an official statement.

Along with the handbook, the minister also released 2020-21 FPIS prospectus of 42 institutes.

“This is the first time that International Fellowship Programme is being launched for international students from all countries...at Post MD or MS level through common fellowship entrance test and would go a long way in enhancing the prestige of the country in the international medical sphere,” Dr. Harsh Vardhan said during the release.

“NBE’s flagship DNB Programmes are offered in 82 disciplines and subspecialties of modern medicine which includes DNB Programme in 29 broad, 30 super specialties and fellowship programme in 23 sub-specialties across 703 private and government institutions,” Dr. Harsh Vardhan added.

National Doctors’ Day 2020

National Doctors’ Day 2020 is being celebrated on July 1, to honor Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

“Becoming a doctor is a personal achievement, becoming a good doctor is a continuous challenge. It is the only profession where one can earn their daily bread and serve the entire humanity at the same time,” the minister said, commemorating Dr. Roy.