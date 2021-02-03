National Defence College Starts 61st Course With 110 Participants

The sixty-first course at the National Defence College (NDC) has started. As many as 110 participants attended their classes from Monday, February 1, an increase of 10 participants from the last course. The majority of the increased seats have been allocated to officers from friendly foreign countries. The participants from the friendly countries are representatives of India’s regional and international diplomacy. NDC has accommodated participants from all continents except South America. However, there was a course participant from South America (Brazil) in the last NDC course.

The officers from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Philippines and Maldives have participated in the NDC 61st course after a considerable gap of time. The first NDC course was held in 1960. The college has 3,899 alumni, including 835 from 69 friendly foreign countries. There has been a marginal increase of two vacancies for Civil Services and the current strength of the Civil Services in the 61st NDC course is 19.

Welcoming the increased strength of foreign officers for the 61st course, NDC Commandant, Air Marshal D Choudhury expressed confidence that NDC would build on the challenges of previous years by converting them into opportunities.

“The ‘President’s Chair of Excellence on National Security’ established recently will enhance the pursuit of academic excellence at NDC,” he added.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind had approved the establishment of the chair on November 2, 2020 to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee Year of National Defence College. Air Vice Marshal (Dr) Arjun Subramaniam, AVSM (Retd.) has been designated as the first occupant of the prestigious chair.