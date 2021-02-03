  • Home
  • Education
  • National Defence College Starts 61st Course With 110 Participants

National Defence College Starts 61st Course With 110 Participants

National Defence College 61st Course: The majority of the increased seats have been allocated to officers from friendly foreign countries. The participants from the friendly countries are representatives of India’s regional and international diplomacy.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 3, 2021 9:58 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NIT Rourkela To Work Towards Uplift Of Backward Districts Of Odisha
Odisha To Resume Offline Classes For Pre-Final Year UG, First Year PG Students From February 10
Private University Offers Modern Medicine Course Without NMC Approval, UGC Warns Against Taking Admission
Kurukshetra University Defers Exams Due To Internet Suspension In State
Union Budget 2021: 'Hardly Any Increase In Scholarships, Fellowships,' Says Students' Body
DU Reopening: Teachers 'Struggle' To Find Adequate Facilities On Day 1; Blame 'Mindless Order'
National Defence College Starts 61st Course With 110 Participants
National Defence College Starts 61st Course With 110 Participants
New Delhi:

The sixty-first course at the National Defence College (NDC) has started. As many as 110 participants attended their classes from Monday, February 1, an increase of 10 participants from the last course. The majority of the increased seats have been allocated to officers from friendly foreign countries. The participants from the friendly countries are representatives of India’s regional and international diplomacy. NDC has accommodated participants from all continents except South America. However, there was a course participant from South America (Brazil) in the last NDC course.

The officers from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Philippines and Maldives have participated in the NDC 61st course after a considerable gap of time. The first NDC course was held in 1960. The college has 3,899 alumni, including 835 from 69 friendly foreign countries. There has been a marginal increase of two vacancies for Civil Services and the current strength of the Civil Services in the 61st NDC course is 19.

Welcoming the increased strength of foreign officers for the 61st course, NDC Commandant, Air Marshal D Choudhury expressed confidence that NDC would build on the challenges of previous years by converting them into opportunities.

“The ‘President’s Chair of Excellence on National Security’ established recently will enhance the pursuit of academic excellence at NDC,” he added.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind had approved the establishment of the chair on November 2, 2020 to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee Year of National Defence College. Air Vice Marshal (Dr) Arjun Subramaniam, AVSM (Retd.) has been designated as the first occupant of the prestigious chair.

Click here for more Education News
Ministry of Defence President Ram Nath Kovind
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December TEE 2020 Form With Late Fee
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit December TEE 2020 Form With Late Fee
Government Should Ensure No Child Drops Out Due To Inability To Pay Fees: Gujarat High Court
Government Should Ensure No Child Drops Out Due To Inability To Pay Fees: Gujarat High Court
NIT Rourkela To Work Towards Uplift Of Backward Districts Of Odisha
NIT Rourkela To Work Towards Uplift Of Backward Districts Of Odisha
IRMA Announces Scholarships For Rural MBA Programme
IRMA Announces Scholarships For Rural MBA Programme
Himachal Pradesh Revises Date Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Himachal Pradesh Revises Date Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................