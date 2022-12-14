  • Home
  • Education
  • National Credit Framework Released For Public Consultations: Government Tells Parliament

National Credit Framework Released For Public Consultations: Government Tells Parliament

The Union Education Minister said that the framework aims to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains to ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 14, 2022 5:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Demand Raised In Lok Sabha To Restore Pre-Matric Scholarship, Maulana Azad Fellowship For Minorities
Government To Develop Portal To Gather Information About Madrasas Across Country: Parliamentary Panel Report
Enrolment In Government Schools Continued To Rise Post COVID: Education Ministry
'Business Blasters' Programme Helping Students Become Smart Entrepreneurs: Manish Sisodia
Schools Likely To Declare Details Of Nursery Classes; Seats Available For Admission By Week End
Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Closed Today In Some Districts
National Credit Framework Released For Public Consultations: Government Tells Parliament
Dharmendra Pradhan says that the NCrF has been released for public consultations
New Delhi:

The government has developed the National Credit Framework meant to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education and vocational and skill education for public consultations, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Parliament on Wednesday.

The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that the framework aims to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains to ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.

"The National Credit Framework (NCrF) is an inclusive umbrella Framework to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education, and vocational and skill education.

"Such integration enables numerous options for further progression of students and inter-mingling of school & higher education with vocational education & Experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired. The Framework has been released for public consultations on 19 October, 2022," Mr Pradhan said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Parliament Session Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Bombay, Plaksha University Agree For Joint Research, Collaboration
IIT Bombay, Plaksha University Agree For Joint Research, Collaboration
OJEE Counselling 2022: BAMS, BHMS Registration Window Closes Today
OJEE Counselling 2022: BAMS, BHMS Registration Window Closes Today
CLAT 2023: Last Minute Expert Tips To Ace Law Admission Test
CLAT 2023: Last Minute Expert Tips To Ace Law Admission Test
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check
33 Per Cent Seats Vacant In Undergraduate Engineering Institutions In 2021-22: Government To Rajya Sabha
33 Per Cent Seats Vacant In Undergraduate Engineering Institutions In 2021-22: Government To Rajya Sabha
.......................... Advertisement ..........................