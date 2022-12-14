National Credit Framework Released For Public Consultations: Government Tells Parliament

Dharmendra Pradhan says that the NCrF has been released for public consultations

The government has developed the National Credit Framework meant to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education and vocational and skill education for public consultations, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Parliament on Wednesday.

The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that the framework aims to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains to ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.

"The National Credit Framework (NCrF) is an inclusive umbrella Framework to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education, and vocational and skill education.

"Such integration enables numerous options for further progression of students and inter-mingling of school & higher education with vocational education & Experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired. The Framework has been released for public consultations on 19 October, 2022," Mr Pradhan said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

