  • Home
  • Education
  • National Commission For Women Asks Union Education Minister To Take Action Over Book Listing 'Merits' Of Dowry

National Commission For Women Asks Union Education Minister To Take Action Over Book Listing 'Merits' Of Dowry

The suggestion that getting a share of parental property in dowry is one of the "merits" of the regressive practice is under the heading "The Merits of Dowry"- The NCW

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 4:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Bangalore To Host 47th Convocation On April 8
IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Executive Programme In Strategic Finance
Indigo Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal Donates Rs 100 Crore To IIT Kanpur
Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Centre For Healthcare, Allied Medical And Paramedical Sciences At DESU
Over 30,000 Students Register For Delhi University's Placement-Cum-Internship Fair
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University To Have Separate Hostel For International Students
National Commission For Women Asks Union Education Minister To Take Action Over Book Listing 'Merits' Of Dowry
NCW asks Union Education Minister to take action over book listing 'Merits' Of Dowry
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take remedial action over a book for nursing students listing the "merits and advantages" of the dowry system. The 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by T K Indrani, according to its cover, is written according to the Indian Nursing Council syllabus.

The suggestion that getting a share of parental property in dowry is one of the "merits" of the regressive practice is under the heading "The Merits of Dowry". The NCW, in a statement, said the matter is of serious concern and the commission has taken cognisance of it. "It sends a very wrong message to students about the prevailing menace of 'dowry'.

(NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and to take remedial action in the matter," it mentioned. The chairperson has also written to Rajesh Bhushan, the Union health secretary, for initiating action in the matter to inform the NCW about it within a week.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Dharmendra Pradhan

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNTU Updates TS ECET 2022 Official Website; Check Exam Schedule, Details
JNTU Updates TS ECET 2022 Official Website; Check Exam Schedule, Details
UGAT 2022: University Of Allahabad Releases UG Admission Brochure; Application Dates Soon
UGAT 2022: University Of Allahabad Releases UG Admission Brochure; Application Dates Soon
State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
Live | State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
CMAT 2022 On April 9, Admit Card To Be Out On Cmat.nta.nic.in
CMAT 2022 On April 9, Admit Card To Be Out On Cmat.nta.nic.in
Uttar Pradesh Board Changes 12th Biology, 10th Science Question Papers In Exam Centres In Azamgarh
Uttar Pradesh Board Changes 12th Biology, 10th Science Question Papers In Exam Centres In Azamgarh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................