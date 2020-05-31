National Board of Examinations (NBE) asks DNB candidates to join before June 30

National Board Of Examinations (NBE), national agency working under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which conducts various post graduate medical entrance examinations, has asked all the candidates who completes their first round of DNB (Post MBBS and Post Diploma) counselling to join the respective hospitals or institutes by June 30.

While announcing the schedule for the first round of DNB counselling today, in view of countrywide reports of internet connectivity issues, the NBE has also announced the extension of the last date of payment of first year course fee for seats allotted in the first round of counselling from May 31 to June 4, 2020 (till 05:00 PM).

The final list of candidates, who have paid their course fee after the first round of counselling, will be available at counselling website on June 5, 2020 (11:00 AM onwards).

In view of the lockdown relaxations announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, NBE has notified the joining schedule for all the candidates who have been allotted a confirmed seat and paid for their first year course fee in the first round of DNB counselling for 2020 academic session.

Candidates who have Paid their first year course fees in the first round of counselling can download their seat allotment letter from June 6 using their login credential from the counselling website and submit their E-joining to NBE at the same website.

Candidates must upload their E–Joining to NBE on the website latest by June 15, 2020.

All candidates are thereafter required to report to the allotted institution physically along with the seat allotment letter and Physical Joining format which is available online on the official website of NBE.

Verification of the original documents as indicated in the handbook for counselling, to determine the eligibility in terms of the eligibility criteria indicated in the information bulletin for NEET PG 2020 will be undertaken by the concerned hospital/institute.

“Physical joining has to be undertaken from 6th June 2020 onwards but before 30th June 2020. This date may be extended by NBE for certain areas, as per the discretion of NBE, under travel restrictions due to COVID 19 and shall be informed accordingly,” a notification from NBE said.