National Board of Examinations Extends DNB Counselling Registration Date

“The date of Registration window for DNB Counseling (Post MBBS & Post Diploma) for the 2020 admission session has been extended till 20.05.2020 (till 02:00 PM),” a statement from the NBE said.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: May 19, 2020 3:52 pm IST
New Delhi:

National Board of Examinations or NBE has extended the registration windows for counselling for DNB for the 2020 admission session. The Board has also asked the applicants who have not submitted their seat choices are to fill their choices immediately.

“The date of Registration window for DNB Counseling (Post MBBS & Post Diploma) for the 2020 admission session has been extended till 20.05.2020 (till 02:00 PM),” a statement from the NBE said.

“Candidates who have not submitted their seat choices are hereby instructed to fill their choices immediately,” the statement added.

On last Friday, the NBE, national level body working under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, announced that the possibility of conducting NEET Super Speciality or NEET SS in July or August is unlikely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET - SS) is conducted by the NBE as per schedule of admissions notified in Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2000.

“In view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exit examinations of MD, MS and DNB Broad Specialty candidates have been deferred across the country. Therefore, their Final Examinations results are also unlikely to be declared by 15th July 2020 which is the cutoff date as per existing regulations to qualify MD/MS/DNB Broad Specialty exit exam for being eligible to appear in NEET SS of respective admission year,” the Board said in a statement on Friday.

The NBE, which conducts various post graduate medical entrance examinations, has already differed the exit examinations of MD, MS and DNB Broad Specialty candidates across the country in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

