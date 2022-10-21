National Board Of Examinations Announces FAT 2022 Revised Schedule

  • Home
NBE FAT 2022: The FAT 2022 application process will open on October 21, the candidates can check at natboard.edu.in. The FAT registration will be closed on November 10

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 10:07 pm IST

FAT 2022 exam will be held on December 10
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NBE FAT 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has announced the revised schedule for Formative Assessment Test. The FAT 2022 exam will be held on December 10 in descriptive mode (pen and paper) in two session. The FAT 2022 application process will open on October 21, the candidates can check at natboard.edu.in. The FAT registration will be closed on November 10, 2022, the candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 6,000.

FAT 2022 admit card will be issued on December 2, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- natboard.edu.in. ALSO READ | MCC Declares NEET UG 2022 Round-1 Counselling Final Result

FAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download At Natboard.edu.in

  1. Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in
  2. Click on FAT 2022 hall ticket link
  3. Use application number, date of birth
  4. FAT 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  5. Download FAT 2022 admit card, take a print out for further reference.

NBEMS shall be conducting this FAT for Post Diploma, Fellowship and Diploma Trainees of 2021 admission session only and no other trainees shall be included in this exam. For details on FAT exam 2022, please visit the website- exam.natboard.edu.in.

National Board of Examination
