National Board of Examination Launches Communication Web Portal For Exam Queries

For handling exam related queries, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has launched an online communication web portal where candidate can submit exam related queries, grievances or requests.

Queries seeking information on confidential exam related process, information related to any third party, result or eligibility status and internal movement of file will not be responded, the NBE has said.

“This portal shall be the preferred mode of communication with NBE for examination related queries. Forthwith, emails sent to different email IDs of NBE for examination related queries may not be answered,” it added. Queries submitted through this portal shall be forwarded to the concerned division and response provided shall be forwarded to the registered email ID of the applicant,” it also said.

To register a query candidates have to submit the subject selecting the specific department and verifying their email ID. In order to track the request, they can either use their email address or else the query reference number.

The portal was made available online on May 11. Till date, as per the data available on the portal, NBE has received 827 queries and has responded to 396 of them.

The NBE was established in 1975 with an objective to improve the quality of the medical education by elevating the level and establishing standards of post graduate examinations in modern medicine on an all India basis.