  • Home
  • Education
  • National Awards To Teachers 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Winners On September 5

National Awards To Teachers 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Winners On September 5

National Awards To Teachers 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners at his residence at 4:30 PM tomorrow

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 4, 2022 2:20 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Teachers' Day 2022: Tips To Deliver A Remarkable Speech At School
Teachers’ Day 2022 On September 5; History, Significance Of This Day
International Earth Science Olympiad 2022: Indian Students Win Four Gold, Four Silver, Six Bronze Medals
Smart India Hackathon 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia Students Win The First Prize
Punjab Government Giving Top Priority To Education: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Dharmendra Pradhan To Attend G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting In Bali
National Awards To Teachers 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Winners On September 5
PM Narendra Modi will meet winners tomorrow
Image credit: File Photo

National Awards To Teachers 2022: The National Awards to Teachers 2022 will be conferred to 46 teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners at his residence at 4:30 PM tomorrow, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Among the 46 teachers who will receive national award from the President Droupadi Murmu, two teachers, one from Uttarakhand and the other from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers. The programme will be telecasted live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education and streamed live on webcast.gov.in/moe.

"The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students," the statement read.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising the national level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process, the statement added.

Click here for more Education News
Teachers Day World Teachers Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time
NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time
Teachers' Day 2022: Tips To Deliver A Remarkable Speech At School
Teachers' Day 2022: Tips To Deliver A Remarkable Speech At School
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today, Know How To Challenge
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today, Know How To Challenge
JoSAA Counselling 2022: NIT Opening And Closing Rank For BTech Electrical Engineering Of Previous Years
JoSAA Counselling 2022: NIT Opening And Closing Rank For BTech Electrical Engineering Of Previous Years
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Closes Today, Steps To Challenge
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Closes Today, Steps To Challenge
.......................... Advertisement ..........................