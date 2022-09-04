National Awards To Teachers 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Winners On September 5

Image credit: File Photo PM Narendra Modi will meet winners tomorrow

National Awards To Teachers 2022: The National Awards to Teachers 2022 will be conferred to 46 teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners at his residence at 4:30 PM tomorrow, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Among the 46 teachers who will receive national award from the President Droupadi Murmu, two teachers, one from Uttarakhand and the other from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers. The programme will be telecasted live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education and streamed live on webcast.gov.in/moe.

"The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students," the statement read.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising the national level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process, the statement added.