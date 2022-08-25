  • Home
  • Education
  • National Awards To Teachers 2022: President Droupadi Murmu To Award 46 Teachers On September 5

National Awards To Teachers 2022: President Droupadi Murmu To Award 46 Teachers On September 5

National Award To Teachers 2022: Among the 46 teachers, two teachers, one from Uttarakhand and the other from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 25, 2022 4:27 pm IST
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science View More
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

RELATED NEWS

Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result 2022 Soon; Know Official Website, How To Check
Karnataka Government Obtaining Report On Nature Of Education At Madrasas, Says B C Nagesh
Delhi Model Virtual School Class 9 Registration Begins; Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply
Delhi Government Withdraws Recognition Of Private School For Not Admitting Students Under EWS Quota
West Bengal: Goutam Paul Appointed President Of Primary Education Board
Chhattisgarh Board Announces CGBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022; Direct Link Here
National Awards To Teachers 2022: President Droupadi Murmu To Award 46 Teachers On September 5
President Droupadi Murmu will award 46 teachers on September 5
New Delhi:

The President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Awards to Teachers 2022 on September 5. As many as 46 teachers will be presented the National Award to Teachers (NAT) 2022 on September 5 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Among the 46 teachers, two teachers, one from Uttarakhand and the other from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers. NAT 2022 will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education and streamed live on webcast.gov.in/moe.

The National Awards to Teachers seeks to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students, an official statement said.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising the national level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process, the statement added.

National Award To Teachers 2022

Sl.No.

Name of the Teacher and School Address

State / UT/ Organisation Name

1

Anju Dahiya, Lecturer, Govt S Sec School Barwasni, District - Sonipat

Haryana

2

Yudhveer, JBT Incharge of the School, GPS Anoga, District - Chamba

Himachal Pradesh

3

Virender Kumar, Teacher, GSSS Dharogra, District - Shimla

Himachal Pradesh

4

Harpreet Singh, Head Teacher, Govt. Primary Smart School Bihla, District - Barnala

Punjab

5

Arun Kumar Garg, Principal, GMSS Datewas, District - Mansa

Punjab

6

Rajni Sharma, Teacher, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, District - North West Delhi

Delhi

7

Kaustubh Chandra Joshi, Principal, SDS GIC Pratappur-Chakaluwa, District - Nainital,

Uttarakhand

8

Seema Rani, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School - Dhanas - Chandigarh (UT), District - Chandigarh

Chandigarh

9

Sunita, Teacher, GSSS Badhir Bikaner, District - Bikaner

Rajasthan

10

Durga Ram Muwal, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Pargiyapada, District - Udaipur

Rajasthan

11

Maria Murena Miranda, Principal, Government High School Morpirla, District - South Goa

Goa

12

Umesh Bharatbhai Vala, Teacher, Saint Mary School Rajkot, District - Rajkot

Gujarat

13

Neeraj Saxena, Teacher, Govt Primary School Salegarh, District - Raisen

Madhya Pradesh

14

Om Prakash Patidar, Lecturer, Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School Shajapur, District - Shajapur

Madhya Pradesh

15

Mamta Ahar, Assistant Teacher, Govt Primary School P Sakharam Dubey, District - Raipur

Chhattisgarh

16

Kavita Sanghvi, Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, District - Mumbai

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination

17

Iswar Chandra Nayak, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Kanapur, District - Puri

Odisha

18

Buddhadev Dutta, Teacher, Joypur Primary School, District - Bankuraa

West Bengal

19

Javid Ahmed Rather, Principal, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, District - Baramula

Jammu And Kashmir

20

Mohd Jabir, Teacher, Government Middle School Karith, District - Kargil

Ladakh

21

Khursheed Ahmad, Teacher, Composite School Sahawa, District - Deoria

Uttar Pradesh

22

Saurabh Suman, Teacher, Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, District - Supaul,

Bihar

23.

Nishi Kumari, Teacher, Mahadev Higher Secondary School, District - Patna

Bihar

24

Amit Kumar, Teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog, District - Shimla

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

25

Sidharth Yonzone, Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, District - Gyalshing

Eklavya Model Residential School

26

Jainus Jacob, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur, District - Thrissur

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

27

G Ponsankari , Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Tumakuru, District - Tumakuru

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

28

Umesh T P, Teacher, GLPS Amruthapura, District - Chitradurga

Karnataka

29

Mimi Yhoshii, Head Teacher, GMS Officers Hill, District - Kohima

Nagaland

30

Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, Teacher, Eastern Ideal High School, District - Imphal East

Manipur

31

Mala Jigdal Dorjee, Principal, Modern Senior Secondary School, District - Gangtok

Sikkim

32

Gamchi Timre R. Marak, Head Teacher, Educere Higher Secondary School, District - East Garo Hills

Meghalaya

33

Santosh Nath, Acting Head Teacher, South Mirzapur High School, District - South Tripura

Tripura

34

Meenakshi Goswami, Principal, CNS Higher Secondary School, District - Sonitpur

Assam

35

Shipra , Teacher, Tata Workers Union High School Kadma, District - East Singhbum

Jharkhand

36

Dr Ravi Aruna, Teacher, Asnra Zilla Parishad High School Kanuru, District - Krishna

Andhra Pradesh

37

T N Sridhar, Teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, District - Mahbubnagar

Telangana

38

Kandala Ramaiah, Teacher, ZP High School Abbapur, District - Mulugu

Telangana

39

Sunitha Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School Nacharam, District – Medchal Malkajgiri

Telangana /Central Board of Secondary Education

40

Vandna Shahi, Principal, BCM School, District - Ludhiana

Punjab / Central Board of Secondary Education

41

Ramachandran K, Teacher, Panchayat Union Primary School Keelambal, District - Ramanathapuram

Tamil Nadu

42

Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Teacher, Zilla Parishad Primary School Damunaiktanda Tqgeorai, District - Beed

Maharashtra

43

Somnath Waman Walke, Teacher, ZPCPS Pargaon Jogeshwari, District - Beed

Maharashtra

44

Aravindaraja D, Teacher, Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School Mudaliarpet, District - Pondicherry

Puducherry

Special Category for differently abled teachers etc.

45

Pradeep Negi , Lecturer, Govt. Inter Collage BHEL, District – Hardwar

Uttarakhand

46

Ranjan Kumar Biswas, PSRT, GSSS Bambooflat, District - South Andamans, (Working with visually impaired students)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Click here for more Education News
President National Award for Teachers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out, How To Download
AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out, How To Download
ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live: CS Professional, Executive Results Out At Icsi.edu; Toppers List
Live | ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live: CS Professional, Executive Results Out At Icsi.edu; Toppers List
Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result 2022 Soon; Know Official Website, How To Check
Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result 2022 Soon; Know Official Website, How To Check
JEE Advanced 2022 On August 28; Know How To Avoid Mistakes
JEE Advanced 2022 On August 28; Know How To Avoid Mistakes
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022; Meet The Toppers
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022; Meet The Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................