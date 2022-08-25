President Droupadi Murmu will award 46 teachers on September 5

The President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Awards to Teachers 2022 on September 5. As many as 46 teachers will be presented the National Award to Teachers (NAT) 2022 on September 5 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Among the 46 teachers, two teachers, one from Uttarakhand and the other from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers. NAT 2022 will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education and streamed live on webcast.gov.in/moe.

The National Awards to Teachers seeks to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students, an official statement said.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising the national level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process, the statement added.

National Award To Teachers 2022