National Awards To Teachers 2022: President Droupadi Murmu To Award 46 Teachers On September 5
National Award To Teachers 2022: Among the 46 teachers, two teachers, one from Uttarakhand and the other from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers.
The President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Awards to Teachers 2022 on September 5. As many as 46 teachers will be presented the National Award to Teachers (NAT) 2022 on September 5 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Among the 46 teachers, two teachers, one from Uttarakhand and the other from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers. NAT 2022 will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education and streamed live on webcast.gov.in/moe.
The National Awards to Teachers seeks to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students, an official statement said.
The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising the national level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process, the statement added.
Sl.No.
Name of the Teacher and School Address
State / UT/ Organisation Name
1
Anju Dahiya, Lecturer, Govt S Sec School Barwasni, District - Sonipat
Haryana
2
Yudhveer, JBT Incharge of the School, GPS Anoga, District - Chamba
Himachal Pradesh
3
Virender Kumar, Teacher, GSSS Dharogra, District - Shimla
Himachal Pradesh
4
Harpreet Singh, Head Teacher, Govt. Primary Smart School Bihla, District - Barnala
Punjab
5
Arun Kumar Garg, Principal, GMSS Datewas, District - Mansa
Punjab
6
Rajni Sharma, Teacher, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, District - North West Delhi
Delhi
7
Kaustubh Chandra Joshi, Principal, SDS GIC Pratappur-Chakaluwa, District - Nainital,
Uttarakhand
8
Seema Rani, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School - Dhanas - Chandigarh (UT), District - Chandigarh
Chandigarh
9
Sunita, Teacher, GSSS Badhir Bikaner, District - Bikaner
Rajasthan
10
Durga Ram Muwal, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Pargiyapada, District - Udaipur
Rajasthan
11
Maria Murena Miranda, Principal, Government High School Morpirla, District - South Goa
Goa
12
Umesh Bharatbhai Vala, Teacher, Saint Mary School Rajkot, District - Rajkot
Gujarat
13
Neeraj Saxena, Teacher, Govt Primary School Salegarh, District - Raisen
Madhya Pradesh
14
Om Prakash Patidar, Lecturer, Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School Shajapur, District - Shajapur
Madhya Pradesh
15
Mamta Ahar, Assistant Teacher, Govt Primary School P Sakharam Dubey, District - Raipur
Chhattisgarh
16
Kavita Sanghvi, Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, District - Mumbai
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination
17
Iswar Chandra Nayak, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Kanapur, District - Puri
Odisha
18
Buddhadev Dutta, Teacher, Joypur Primary School, District - Bankuraa
West Bengal
19
Javid Ahmed Rather, Principal, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, District - Baramula
Jammu And Kashmir
20
Mohd Jabir, Teacher, Government Middle School Karith, District - Kargil
Ladakh
21
Khursheed Ahmad, Teacher, Composite School Sahawa, District - Deoria
Uttar Pradesh
22
Saurabh Suman, Teacher, Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, District - Supaul,
Bihar
23.
Nishi Kumari, Teacher, Mahadev Higher Secondary School, District - Patna
Bihar
24
Amit Kumar, Teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog, District - Shimla
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
25
Sidharth Yonzone, Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, District - Gyalshing
Eklavya Model Residential School
26
Jainus Jacob, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur, District - Thrissur
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
27
G Ponsankari , Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Tumakuru, District - Tumakuru
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
28
Umesh T P, Teacher, GLPS Amruthapura, District - Chitradurga
Karnataka
29
Mimi Yhoshii, Head Teacher, GMS Officers Hill, District - Kohima
Nagaland
30
Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, Teacher, Eastern Ideal High School, District - Imphal East
Manipur
31
Mala Jigdal Dorjee, Principal, Modern Senior Secondary School, District - Gangtok
Sikkim
32
Gamchi Timre R. Marak, Head Teacher, Educere Higher Secondary School, District - East Garo Hills
Meghalaya
33
Santosh Nath, Acting Head Teacher, South Mirzapur High School, District - South Tripura
Tripura
34
Meenakshi Goswami, Principal, CNS Higher Secondary School, District - Sonitpur
Assam
35
Shipra , Teacher, Tata Workers Union High School Kadma, District - East Singhbum
Jharkhand
36
Dr Ravi Aruna, Teacher, Asnra Zilla Parishad High School Kanuru, District - Krishna
Andhra Pradesh
37
T N Sridhar, Teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, District - Mahbubnagar
Telangana
38
Kandala Ramaiah, Teacher, ZP High School Abbapur, District - Mulugu
Telangana
39
Sunitha Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School Nacharam, District – Medchal Malkajgiri
Telangana /Central Board of Secondary Education
40
Vandna Shahi, Principal, BCM School, District - Ludhiana
Punjab / Central Board of Secondary Education
41
Ramachandran K, Teacher, Panchayat Union Primary School Keelambal, District - Ramanathapuram
Tamil Nadu
42
Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Teacher, Zilla Parishad Primary School Damunaiktanda Tqgeorai, District - Beed
Maharashtra
43
Somnath Waman Walke, Teacher, ZPCPS Pargaon Jogeshwari, District - Beed
Maharashtra
44
Aravindaraja D, Teacher, Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School Mudaliarpet, District - Pondicherry
Puducherry
Special Category for differently abled teachers etc.
45
Pradeep Negi , Lecturer, Govt. Inter Collage BHEL, District – Hardwar
Uttarakhand
46
Ranjan Kumar Biswas, PSRT, GSSS Bambooflat, District - South Andamans, (Working with visually impaired students)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands