National Awards To Teachers 2022: Ministry Of Education Extends Last Date For Application

NAT 2022: Teachers across the country can now apply and register online to self-nominate on the official website -- nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in by July 10.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 4:32 pm IST

National Awards To Teachers 2022: Ministry Of Education Extends Last Date For Application
NAT 2022 application date extended

The Ministry of Education has extended the last date for application to National Awards to Teachers 2022. Teachers across the country can now apply and register online to self-nominate on the official website -- nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in by July 10. Every applicant, as per an NAT 2022 website, shall submit a portfolio, online along with the Entry Form. The portfolio shall include relevant supporting material such as documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits, photographs, audio or videos.

Announcing this, the ministry in a social media statement said: “Good news once again for the eligible participants of #NAT2022! The registrations for National Awards to Teachers 2022 will now be open till 10th July, 2022.”

Normally retired teachers are not eligible for the award but those teachers who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months upto April 30 in the year to which National Awards relate) may be considered if they fulfill all other conditions.

