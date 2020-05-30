National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Website Launched

A National Program for the youth, “Responsible AI for Youth” was also launched today.

India’s national Artificial Intelligence website has been launched today. The website was launched by Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad and has been jointly developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and IT Industry. National e-Governance Division of Ministry of Electronics and IT and NASSCOM from the IT industry will jointly run this portal.

A National Program for the youth, “Responsible AI for Youth” was also launched today. The aim of this program is to give the young students of the country a platform and empower them with appropriate new age tech mind-set, relevant AI skill-sets and access to required AI tool-sets to make them digitally ready for the future.

Launched the National Portal for Artificial Intelligence https://t.co/vUDvORetpW

Jointly developed by @GoI_Meity and @nasscom this portal will be one stop portal for #AI related developments in India. pic.twitter.com/xiztrdLaeN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 30, 2020

India must be a leading country in the development of Artificial Intelligence in the world, leveraging upon its vast Internet savvy population and data it is creating. India’s AI approach should be of inclusion and empowerment of human being by supplementing growth and development rather than making human beings less relevant, the IT Minister said.

The program will be implemented in a phase-wise manner and in its first phase, each of the State Education Department will nominate 10 teachers who will be provided orientation sessions. These teachers will identify 25-50 potential students for the program.

The students will attend online training sessions on AI and understand how to identify social impact ideas/projects that may be created using AI and submit their ideas through a 60 seconds video explaining a proposed AI enabled solution.

From the submitted ideas, top 100 ideas will be shortlisted and these students will be invited to attend residential boot camps or online sessions (subject to COVID-19 situation).

The experts will shortlist top 50 project ideas and students will be invited to showcase their projects either face to face or in an online format. Further, top 20 innovative projects will be selected by an independent committee of experts and provided opportunities to showcase at relevant platform.