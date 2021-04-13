NATA 2021 Test 1 result will be announced tomorrow

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 result will be declared by the Council of Architecture (COA) tomorrow, April 14, for the first test. All the students who have appeared for the NATA First Test can check the result on the official website, nata.in. Once the result is announced, candidates will be able to download it in the form of a scorecard. Candidates’ rank and total marks secured in the first test will be mentioned in the result.

UPDATE: B.Arch applications Open at VIT Apply Now

The NATA Test 1 was conducted in a computer-based mode on April 10.

NATA conducts two tests in a year. Candidates have the option to appear in both the exam or just one, as per their choice.

How To Check NATA 2021 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA- nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check the result

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 4: NATA score card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out for future reference

The registration window for the second test will open for 14 days after the announcement of the results of the first test. A candidate who is opting to appear for both NATA Test 1 and Test 2 was required to choose the same test cities preferences for both the tests while filling up the form. However, a candidate may provide different centre preferences if he or she is opting for Test 2 at a later date separately.

The second test will be held on June 12. The last date of submitting the applications for Test 2 is May 30.