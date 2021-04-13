National Architecture Test (NATA) Result To Be Announced By April 20

NATA 2021 result to be announced by April 20

The Council of Architecture (COA) will be declaring the results for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021) on or before April 20 at nata.in. The BArch candidates who appeared for the first test on April 10 can check the results by logging into the online portal. The results will be announced in the form of a scorecard. It will mention the candidate’s rank and total marks obtained in the entrance exam.

The Council of Architecture said that, “It is informed to all the concerned that the NATA result for the first test of NATA 2021 will be declared on or before April 20”.

“The candidates and parents are advised to keep visiting the NATA website for the latest update”, it added.

Steps To Check NATA 2021 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA- nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check the result

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 4: NATA score card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out for future reference

Along with the result, the final answer key and question paper for NATA 2021 will also be uploaded. The result of the exam is prepared on the basis of the answer key.

NATA Qualifying Criteria

To qualify NATA, candidates need 75 marks out of 200 marks. The candidates opting for both the first and second test must know that the separate scorecards will be issued by CoA for both tests.

The scorecard of the second test will contain the marks of the Test 1 as well. For candidates who will appear for both the tests, the best marks secured in either of the tests shall be taken as the valid score for admission into BArch course.