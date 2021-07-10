National Architecture Test, NATA, Phase II To Be Held Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock NATA Phase 2 will be held tomorrow

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 second test tomorrow, July 11, in double shifts- 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card was released on July 7. Candidates must ensure that they carry their hall tickets along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre, failing to which the entry will be restricted.

Recommended: All you need to know about NATA. Click Here To Download Free E-Book.

As per the guidelines released by the authorities, candidates must reach their exam centres at least 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

Strict adherence to COVID-19 norms has been made mandatory. Candidates will be required to ensure that they wear masks, maintain social distance, etc. at the NATA exam centres.

Candidates will have to go through thermal screening before entering the exam centres.

ID proofs such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, driving licence etc will be considered for the verification purposes.

No electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators will be allowed inside the examination hall.

The first NATA test was held on April 10 and in two shifts. The results have already been announced.

Candidates who appear in both the tests will be issued a separate scorecard for each test.

The best marks secured in either of the tests will be taken as the valid score for admission to the BArch programme at participating institutions.