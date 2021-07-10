  • Home
  • Education
  • National Architecture Test, NATA, Phase II To Be Held Tomorrow

National Architecture Test, NATA, Phase II To Be Held Tomorrow

CoA will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 second test tomorrow, July 11, in double shifts- 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 10, 2021 1:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NATA 2021 Admit Cards Today, Second Test On July 11
NATA 2021: Schedule For Second Test Released
NATA 2021: Second Test Postponed In View Of COVID-19
NATA Response Sheet Released For First Test
Architecture Test, NATA, Result To Be Announced Today
Architecture Entrance Test, NATA Result To Be Announced Tomorrow
National Architecture Test, NATA, Phase II To Be Held Tomorrow
NATA Phase 2 will be held tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 second test tomorrow, July 11, in double shifts- 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card was released on July 7. Candidates must ensure that they carry their hall tickets along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre, failing to which the entry will be restricted.

Recommended: All you need to know about NATA. Click Here To Download Free E-Book. 

As per the guidelines released by the authorities, candidates must reach their exam centres at least 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

Strict adherence to COVID-19 norms has been made mandatory. Candidates will be required to ensure that they wear masks, maintain social distance, etc. at the NATA exam centres.

Candidates will have to go through thermal screening before entering the exam centres.

ID proofs such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, driving licence etc will be considered for the verification purposes.

No electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators will be allowed inside the examination hall.

The first NATA test was held on April 10 and in two shifts. The results have already been announced.

Candidates who appear in both the tests will be issued a separate scorecard for each test.

The best marks secured in either of the tests will be taken as the valid score for admission to the BArch programme at participating institutions.

Click here for more Education News
National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Releases Important Guidelines For June TEE Exam
IGNOU Releases Important Guidelines For June TEE Exam
DU Admission Via CUCET Or Cut-Off List? What We Know So Far
DU Admission Via CUCET Or Cut-Off List? What We Know So Far
Rajasthan: Teachers Travel By Camel To Teach Students Lacking Mobile Networks In Rural Areas
Rajasthan: Teachers Travel By Camel To Teach Students Lacking Mobile Networks In Rural Areas
Beating All Odds, Jammu And Kashmir Girl Secures 98.6% In Class 12
Beating All Odds, Jammu And Kashmir Girl Secures 98.6% In Class 12
IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For June TEE Exam
IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For June TEE Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................