Image credit: Shutterstock NAT2021 is scheduled for October 23 and 24 (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can go to nat.nta.ac.in to download their admit cards. The exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24.

Candidates can download their admit cards using their application form number and date of birth.

NAT is an "ability profiler exam" designed to guide students to join the right institutions and skills training.

The exam will be held in four levels: Level 1- 13-15 years; level 2- 16-18 years; level 3- 19-21 years; and level 4- 22-25 years.

The exam will test candidates in nine domains – Critical Reading Ability, Numerical Ability, Abstract Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Spatial Eligibility, Finding Irregularities, Data Interpretation, Verbal Ability, Physical and Mechanical Analysis.

“NTA will be sending communication to the candidates on the procedure for taking the online exam, individually, by email at their registered email addresses also. Hence, candidates are advised to keep checking their mailbox regularly so that they do not miss out on the same,” the agency said.

The admit card is issued provisionally, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. NTA will not send the admit card by post and students have to download it from the official website only.