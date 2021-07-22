National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA) Phase 2 Result Declared; Direct Link

NATA results for second test declared at nata.in

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) phase 2 result is out. The Council of Architecture (CoA) which conducts NATA has declared the result of the second test today, July 22 at the official website of the Council -- nata.in. NATA 2021 was held on July 11, in two shifts -- the first from 10 am to 1 pm and the second between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

NATA Result -- Direct Link

The NATA Phase 2 results have been announced in the form of a scorecard. It has mention the candidate’s rank and total marks obtained in the entrance exam. The scorecard of the second test will contain the marks of Test 1 as well.

Steps To Check NATA 2021 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA- nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check the result

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 4: NATA score card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out for future reference

To qualify NATA 2021, candidates need to score 75 marks out of the total 200 marks. The candidates who appeared for both the first and second test must know that the separate scorecards will be issued by CoA for both tests. For candidates taking both the tests, the best marks secured in either of the tests shall be taken as the valid score for admission into BArch course.