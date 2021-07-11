National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA) Phase 2 Over; What’s Next

NATA phase 2 over

The phase two exam of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is over. The Council of Architecture (CoA) conducted NATA 2021 second test today, July 11, in two shifts -- the first from 10 am to 1 pm and the second between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. As per the revised schedule of the NATA second test, results will be published on July 15.

Recommended: All you need to know about NATA. Click Here To Download Free E-Book.

The first NATA test was held on April 10 and in two shifts. The results have already been announced.

The NATA candidates who appeared for the test today can check the results by logging into the online portal on July 15. The results will be announced in the form of a scorecard. It will mention the candidate’s rank and total marks obtained in the entrance exam. The scorecard of the second test will contain the marks of Test 1 as well.

To qualify NATA, candidates need to score 75 marks out of the total 200 marks. The candidates who appeared for both the first and second test must know that the separate scorecards will be issued by CoA for both tests. For candidates taking both the tests, the best marks secured in either of the tests shall be taken as the valid score for admission into BArch course.

Steps To Check NATA 2021 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA- nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check the result

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 4: NATA score card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out for future reference