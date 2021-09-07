  • Home
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) today, September 7. The admit cards are accessible on the official website of the NBE- natboard.edu.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 7, 2021 7:52 am IST

NBE releases the NEET PG 2021 admit card
New Delhi:

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Students will be required to fill in their registration details to download their NEET PG 2021 admit cards. NEET PG 2021 exam will be administered by the National Board of Examinations(NBE) on September 11. NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled for April 18 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the admit cards issued according to the previous dates will be considered “null & void" and the candidates will be required to download the fresh admit cards released today.

NEET PG 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

NEET PG 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in

  • On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2021 admit card' link

  • At the login page, enter your registration details

  • Click on the 'submit' tab

  • NEET PG 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the admit card

  • Take the printout for future reference

The admit cards for the NEET PG exam will be made accessible for the students through the online mode only. No admit cards will be sent through post or any other mediums, the authorities had earlier clarified.

Candidates must check all the details mentioned on the admit card including the exam date, timing, exam center. Students will be required to carry the hard copy of the admit cards along with a valid photo ID proof to the NEET PG 2021 exam center.

After taking the print out of the NEET PG 2021 admit card, students will be required to affix their latest passport size colored photograph in the provided space.

NEET PG 2021 admit cards will not be issued by the NBE for the students who were declared ineligible for the exam.

