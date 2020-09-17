NATA Second Test Result To Be Announced Today; Check Direct Link Here

The Council of Architecture (CoE) will announce the NATA 2020 result of the second test today. The second test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held on September 12 was a test to measure the aptitude of the applicant in Architecture. Candidates can check their NATA 2020 second test results by logging in at the website and providing the credentials required. The first test of NATA was held on August 29.

The best score obtained out of the two -- NATA first test and NATA second -- will be considered for the final merit list of admission to the first year of BArch programme.

The eligibility test of NATA 2020 measures a candidate’s drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability related to architecture.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA -- nata.in

Step 2: Select the tab designated for NATA second test score cards and results

Step 3: Enter application numbers and passwords

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download and access the NATA 2020 results

NATA 2020 And COVID-19

This year, the test of NATA -- first and second test -- were held in two shifts each and in two modes -- centre-based and online home-based. The council, this year as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus, had provided the candidates with the option to appear for the NATA 2020 test from their homes online or from council-allotted designated NATA exam centres.

Close to 40,000 aspirants registered for the second test of NATA. However, only 22,289 candidates appeared for the examination. A statement issued on September 12 said that 8,202 candidates appeared for the NATA 2020 second test from their homes while 14,087 candidates took the NATA second test from 158 designated exam centres.