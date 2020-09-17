  • Home
NATA Result 2020 For Second Test Today At Nata.in, Know How To Check

NATA 2020 Result Date: The Council of Architecture will announce NATA Test 2 result 2020 today, September 17, at nata.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:29 am IST | Source: Careers 360

NATA Second Test Result 2020 will be announced today at nata.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NATA Test 2 Result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will announce the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) second test result today, September 17. Candidates will be able to check their NATA test 2 result 2020 on the official website, nata.in, using the required login credentials. The second test of NATA was conducted on September 12 in two shifts and two modes -- centre-based and online home-based. According to official information, out of 30,999 aspirants registered for the NATA test 2, only 22,289 or 71.9% appeared for the exam.

After the official announcement, candidates can visit the direct link mentioned below to check NATA Test 2 result 2020. NATA result 2020 for the first test was announced on September 4.

NATA Second Test Result 2020: Direct Link

How To Check NATA Test 2 Result 2020

  1. Go to the official website, nata.in.

  2. Find the ‘Nata Second Test Result 2020’ link.

  3. Enter your login credentials.

  4. Submit and download NATA result 2020.

NATA is a national level entrance exam for admission to first year of BArch programme in participating institutes. This eligibility test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability related to architecture.

Education News National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)
