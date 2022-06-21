National Architecture Test (NATA) Result 2022 Declared, How To Check
NATA Result 2022: Check NATA result 2022 on the official website- nata.in
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 6:27 am IST
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
7 min read Mar 05, 2022
NATA Result 2022: The Council of Architecture (COA) declared the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022). The candidates can check the NATA result on the official website- nata.in. NATA 2022 session 1 exam was held on June 12.
Latest: NATA Previous year question papers. Click Here | NATA Preparation Tips, Check Here
Don't Miss: Engineering Colleges in India Accepting NATA 2022 Score, Check Now