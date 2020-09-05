NATA Result 2020 Declared At Nata.in, Direct Link Here

  • Home
NATA Result 2020: Council of Architecture has declared the NATA exam result 2020 on September 4. The result has been released online at the official website nata.in. To download the NATA result 2020, students will be required to login at nata.in using their email ID and password.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 6:42 am IST

New Delhi:

Council of Architecture, or CoA, has declared the NATA exam result 2020 on September 4. The result has been released online at the official website nata.in. To download the NATA result 2020, students will be required to login at nata.in using their email ID and password. NATA exam result 2020 comprises of details such as marks obtained by the candidate, qualifying status and rank. As two separate results will be declared for the two attempts of NATA 2020, the NATA result 2020 for the second exam is likely to be announced on September 17, 2020.

In this exam, common counselling for the admission is not held by COA, however, the student will have to individually apply to the participating institutes and admissions will be granted on the basis of the NATA Result 2020.

NATA Result 2020: How To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website of NATA 2020 - nata.in

Step 2. Click on the NATA 2020 result link

Step 3. Login using the email ID and password

Step 4. NATA result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The candidate has to secure the minimum NATA 2020 qualifying cutoff to be eligible for admissions into various institutions. A minimum of 32 marks out of 125 marks must be secured in Part A and 18 marks out of 75 marks must be secured in Part B.

Out of total 200 marks, the overall NATA cut off marks would be declared by the council soon after the release of both NATA results 2020.

