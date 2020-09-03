NATA Result 2020 To Be Declared Today At Nata.in

The Council of Architecture, or CoA, is set to announce the NATA 2020 result today at the official website nata.in. To access the NATA result 2020, students will be required to log in using their application number and password. The NATA result will be available in the form of a scorecard.

The expected date of NATA second test result is September 17, 2020. Details regarding the marks scored and ranks will be available in the NATA result. Separate results will be announced for the two attempts of NATA 2020.

NATA Result 2020: Steps To Check Result Online





Step 1. Go to the official website of NATA 2020 - nata.in

Step 2. Click on the result link

Step 3. Key in NATA application form number and password.

Step 4. Click on “Submit”

Step 5. The score card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference.