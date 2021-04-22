NATA Response Sheet Released For First Test

NATA Test 1 response sheets released at nata.in

The response sheet of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) Test 1 has been released. Students can access the NATA Test 1 response sheets by paying a download fee. To access the NATA response sheet, applicants have to log into the online exam portal -- nata.in, using their names and roll numbers.

The Test 1 of NATA was held on April 10 at 196 centres in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 15,066 candidates had registered for NATA Test 1 out of whom 14,130 candidates appeared for the aptitude test. COA had earlier released the NATA answer key that comprised the correct responses against the question numbers. NATA scorecard was released on April 20. The score card had details such as candidate's name, roll number, marks obtained in each section, marks obtained out of 200 and candidate's qualifying status.

NATA Response Sheet: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA -- nata.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NATA 2021 result’

Step 3: Log in using the credentials required and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 4: On the next window, click on the download response sheet link

The Council of Architecture (COA) will also allow the students who were unable to appear in the first test of NATA or could not do well to appear for the second test. The second test of NATA ios scheduled to be held on June 12.