NATA Registrations For BArch Candidates To Close Tomorrow

NATA 2021 registrations to close on April 1

The Council of Architecture will be closing the registrations for the BArch entrance exam National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021) tomorrow, April 1. Candidates can register at the official website www.nata.in. They will have to submit their scanned copies of official documents along with NATA 2021 application forms. The NATA application fee is Rs 4,000. It will be a three-hour long online entrance exam to be held on April 10. The results will be announced on April 14.

Direct link to register for NATA 2021

Steps To Register For NATA 2021

Step 1 Visit the official website nataregistration.in

Step 2 Click on sign up and enter details including name, father’s name, mother’s name, mobile number, date of birth, email address and aadhar number

Step 3 Submit the form to generate a login id and password

Step 4 Login the NATA admission portal using the id and password and fill in the rest of the form

Step 5 Upload the necessary documents including scanned photographs, educational certificates and identity documents

Step 6 Submit NATA application fee

NATA Eligibility Criteria

As per the new NATA eligibility criteria issued on www.nata.in, the candidates will have to pass Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects or passed 10+3 diploma exam with Mathematics, as compulsory subject.

The eligibility criteria has been relaxed for admission to 5-year BArch degree courses for the academic session 2021-22.

NATA Exam Pattern 2021

NATA 2021 is completely a computer-based test, there will not be a Part A and Part B.

The total marks for the test are 200. 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes. Questions will carry either 1, 2 or 3 marks. Questions could be of the Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select type (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ).