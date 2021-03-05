NATA Registration Begins For BArch Candidates

The Council of Architecture has started the registration process for National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2021 (NATA 2021). The eligible candidates can apply for the national-level entrance exam on the official website www.coa.gov.in. It is conducted for admissions to five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree programme. NATA application fee is Rs 4,000.

Direct link to NATA 2021 registration

Steps to apply for NATA 2021

Step 1 Visit the official website nataregistration.in

Step 2 Click on sign up and enter details including name, father’s name, mother’s name, mobile number, date of birth, email address and aadhar number

Step 3 Submit the form to generate a login id and password

Step 4 Login the NATA admission portal using the id and password and fill in the rest of the form

Step 5 Upload the necessary documents including scanned photographs, educational certificates and identity documents

Step 6 Submit NATA application fee

NATA will be conducted in two sessions, the BArch candidates will be allowed to appear for any selected session as per their convenience. They will have to select the exam session at the time of registration.

NATA 2021 important dates

NATA exams will be conducted on April 10 and June 12. The COA will close the application window for the first test on March 28 and for the second test, the COA will close the online registration window on May 30, 2021.

The NATA results will be announced on April 15 for Test 1 and on June 16 for Test 2.