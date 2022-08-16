  • Home
  • Education
  • NATA Phase 3 Result Out Today; Check Steps To Download Scorecard

NATA Phase 3 Result Out Today; Check Steps To Download Scorecard

The candidates can check and download the NATA result 2022 from the official website of NATA - nata.in. To download the NATA 2022 phase 3 result students will need their application number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 11:49 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NATA Admit Card 2022 For Phase Three Out; Direct Link To Download
NATA 2022 Phase 3 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply
NATA 2022: COA Extends Phase 3 Registration; New Dates, Details
NATA 2022: National Aptitude Test In Architecture Phase 2 Today; Key Points For Applicants
NATA 2022 Phase 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Test Day Guidelines For Candidates
NATA 2022: Phase 2 Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download
NATA Phase 3 Result Out Today; Check Steps To Download Scorecard
NATA Phase 3 Result Out Today
Image credit: Shutterstock

NATA Phase 3 Result: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will announce the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase 3 result today, August 16. The candidates can check and download the NATA result 2022 from the official website of NATA - nata.in. To download the NATA 2022 phase 3 result students will need their application number and date of birth.

Latest: NATA Previous year question papers. Click Here | NATA Preparation Tips, Check Here
Don't Miss: Engineering Colleges in India Accepting NATA 2022 Score, Check Now

The qualifying marks for NATA 2022 is 75 out of 100. The candidates who meet the minimum NATA qualifying cut-off will be eligible for admission to BArch programmes provided by institutes in India. The COA conducted the NATA Phase 3 Exam on August 7 at 137 centres across India and at 7 centres in 131 cities outside India.

The NATA Phase 3 exam was conducted in online mode in two sessions. The morning session of the NATA Phase 3 examination was from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon session was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The NATA 2022 exam had questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Drawing and General Aptitude.

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website- nata.in.

  • Click on the NATA Phase 3 result link.

  • Enter your email Id and password and then click on “Submit”.

  • The NATA Phase 3 score card will get displayed on the screen.

  • Check and download the score card and print it out for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TNEA 2022 Rank List Released; Direct Link To Download
TNEA 2022 Rank List Released; Direct Link To Download
Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam Date Announced; Check Schedule
Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam Date Announced; Check Schedule
TNEA 2022 Rank List Today; Details On Counselling Schedule
TNEA 2022 Rank List Today; Details On Counselling Schedule
CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam To Begin Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates
CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam To Begin Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates
Lucknow University Extends UGET 2022 Application Last Date; Steps To Register
Lucknow University Extends UGET 2022 Application Last Date; Steps To Register
.......................... Advertisement ..........................