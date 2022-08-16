NATA Phase 3 Result Out Today; Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Image credit: Shutterstock NATA Phase 3 Result Out Today

NATA Phase 3 Result: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will announce the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase 3 result today, August 16. The candidates can check and download the NATA result 2022 from the official website of NATA - nata.in. To download the NATA 2022 phase 3 result students will need their application number and date of birth.

The qualifying marks for NATA 2022 is 75 out of 100. The candidates who meet the minimum NATA qualifying cut-off will be eligible for admission to BArch programmes provided by institutes in India. The COA conducted the NATA Phase 3 Exam on August 7 at 137 centres across India and at 7 centres in 131 cities outside India.

The NATA Phase 3 exam was conducted in online mode in two sessions. The morning session of the NATA Phase 3 examination was from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon session was from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The NATA 2022 exam had questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Drawing and General Aptitude.

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: Steps To Download