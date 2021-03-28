NATA On April 10; Tips To Prepare For BArch Entrance Exam

NATA 2021 to be conducted on April 10 for BArch courses

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2021 will be conducted on April 10 for admissions into BArch courses offered by the participating institutes. It will be an online exam held for 3 hours. The exam will be conducted by the Council of Architecture (COA). The results will be announced on April 14.

NATA Exam Pattern 2021

As NATA 2021 is completely a computer-based test, there will not be a Part A and Part B.

The total marks for the test are 200. 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes. Questions will carry either 1, 2 or 3 marks. Questions could be of the Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select type (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ).

Practice sample papers and mock tests

NATA 2021 is only a few days away. It is advisable to the candidates to practice mock tests and sample papers. CAO is expected to release NATA mock test 2021 on its official website nata.in. It will be 2 hours and 15 minutes. It will show all the unanswered questions in red color, answer questions in green colour, not visited questions in gray colour, review and unanswered questions in purple, review and attempted questions in purple with green circle and extra questions in purple with tick mark.

Recommended books for NATA

The candidates can refer to a list of books to prepare for NATA 2021 such as A Complete Self Study Guide for BArch by PK Mishra, BArch Entrance Examination Guide by Surendra Kavimandan, NATA and BArch complete self study material: entrance examination by Ar. Shadan Usmani and Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning Book- RS Agarwal.

Prepare Notes

At the time of studying any topic, prepare small notes alongside. Revision is a must and these short notes will help candidates to revise without wasting much time. These can be referred to even a day before the actual exam.

The second session of the NATA exam will be on June 12, 2021 and its results will be announced on June 16.