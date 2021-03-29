NATA Eligibility Criteria Revised For BArch Candidates

NATA 2021 eligibility criteria revised for BArch candidates

The Council of Architecture has released the revised criteria for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021). It has clarified the minimum eligibility to be fulfilled by the candidates to appear for the BArch entrance examination. The exam will be taking place in two parts on April 10 and June 12.

As per the new NATA eligibility criteria issued on www.nata.in, the candidates will have to pass Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects or passed 10+3 diploma exam with Mathematics, as compulsory subject.

The eligibility criteria has been relaxed for admission to 5-year BArch degree courses for the academic session 2021-22.

The last date to register for the first exam has been extended to April 1. The admit cards for Test 1 will be issued on April 6 and the result will be announced on April 14. Also, those who wish to make changes in their application form can do so till April 1.

The results for the June 12 exam will be declared on June 16.