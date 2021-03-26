NATA application correction facility begins

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has opened the correction window for National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA applications. The candidates can make corrections to their application forms by logging into the admission portal at official website nata.in. The correction window will close on March 28.

The NATA candidates can change a list of details on their application forms including date of birth, gender, father’s name, mother’s name, mobile number, nationality, residence, ID proof, correspondence address, uploaded photograph and signature and choice of examination centre.

Steps to make corrections to NATA application forms

Step 1 Visit the official website nata.in

Step 2 Click on NATA 2021 registration link

Step 3 Login using Email Id and password

Step 4 Click on ‘Update Information’

Step 5 Make necessary changes and click on ‘save’.

The Council of Architecture will be holding the NATA exam twice, the first attempt is on April 10 and the second attempt is on June 12.The last date for NATA 2021 second attempt application is May 30