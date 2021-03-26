NATA Application Correction Facility Begins

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has opened the correction window for National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA applications at official website nata.in. The correction window will close on March 28.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 4:40 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Application Correction For Architecture Entrance Test (NATA) Begins Tomorrow
NATA Registration Begins For BArch Candidates
NATA 2021 On April 10, June 12; Registration Begins From March 5
NATA 2021 First, Second Test Dates Announced; Registration Begins Soon
NATA 2020 Second Test Result Declared At Nata.in; How To Download Scorecard
NATA Second Test Result To Be Announced Today; Check Direct Link Here
NATA Application Correction Facility Begins
NATA application correction facility begins
New Delhi:

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has opened the correction window for National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA applications. The candidates can make corrections to their application forms by logging into the admission portal at official website nata.in. The correction window will close on March 28.

Recommended: [Check your B.arch Admission Chances in NITs & Other Colleges  based on  JEE Main Paper-2 Rank] Start here- JEE Main B.Arch College Predictor

The NATA candidates can change a list of details on their application forms including date of birth, gender, father’s name, mother’s name, mobile number, nationality, residence, ID proof, correspondence address, uploaded photograph and signature and choice of examination centre.

Steps to make corrections to NATA application forms

Step 1 Visit the official website nata.in

Step 2 Click on NATA 2021 registration link

Step 3 Login using Email Id and password

Step 4 Click on ‘Update Information’

Step 5 Make necessary changes and click on ‘save’.

The Council of Architecture will be holding the NATA exam twice, the first attempt is on April 10 and the second attempt is on June 12.The last date for NATA 2021 second attempt application is May 30

Click here for more Education News
National Aptitude Test in Architecture National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
New NEP Will Ensure Equality, Quality In Education Sector: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
New NEP Will Ensure Equality, Quality In Education Sector: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Announced; Girls Top In All Streams: Live Updates
Live | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Announced; Girls Top In All Streams: Live Updates
COVID-19: Educational Institutions In Himachal Pradesh To Remain Closed Till April 4
COVID-19: Educational Institutions In Himachal Pradesh To Remain Closed Till April 4
Bihar Board Declares Inter Result In 41 Days: Highlights
Bihar Board Declares Inter Result In 41 Days: Highlights
BSEB Class 12 Result 2021: Three Out Of Four Bihar Board Toppers Are Girls
BSEB Class 12 Result 2021: Three Out Of Four Bihar Board Toppers Are Girls
.......................... Advertisement ..........................