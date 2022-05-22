  • Home
NATA Application 2022: Phase 1 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply

Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam can fill the NATA application form 2022 on the official website- nata.in latest by tomorrow.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 22, 2022 12:54 pm IST

NATA Application 2022: Phase 1 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply
NATA 2022 application process for phase 1 will end tomorrow, May 22
Image credit: Shutterstock

NATA Registration 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conclude the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA 2022, tomorrow, May 23, 2022. Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam can fill the NATA application form 2022 on the official website- nata.in latest by tomorrow. The NATA 2022 test 1 is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2022. The NATA 2022 test 1 registration process includes uploading image, documents, fee payment, application corrections etc. All the steps for the NATA application process will end tomorrow. (Also read: CUET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Know How To Apply, Important Details)

Latest: Free Download NATA previous year question papers. Click Here
Don't Miss: NATA Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here
Although the NATA 2022 registration process for test 1 will be concluded tomorrow, the candidates will be able to register for NATA 2022 test 2 and 3 till June 20 and July 11 respectively. To appear For NATA 2022 test 1, students will get the NATA admit card on June 7, 2022 at the official website. The NATA 2022 result for test 1 will be announced on June 20, 2022.

NATA Application 2022: Steps To Register

  • Visit the NATA 2022 official website- nata.in.
  • On the home page, click on the link that reads “New Candidate Registration”.
  • Enter personal details such as email ID contact number etc.
  • Login by submitting the credentials and complete filling up the application form.
  • Upload required documents such as scanned images, passport-sized photograph and signature.
  • Proceed to pay the application fee
  • Click on the “Submit” button.
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

If students would like to make any correction in the NATA application form 2022, he/she must know that the ‘Category’ section in the NATA registration 2022 cannot be changed. However, the exam centre, date of birth, nationality, gender and others can be changed on the NATA application form.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)

