NATA admit card released for BArch entrance exam

The Council of Architecture has released the admit cards for the first session of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021). Candidates can download their BArch admit cards by logging into the admission portal using their registered email id and password. The NATA BArch admit cards would consist of details such as the date and time of the entrance exam, exam centre, candidate’s name, date of birth and roll number.

Recommended: [Check your B.arch Admission Chances in NITs & Other Colleges based on JEE Main Paper-2 Rank] Start here- JEE Main B.Arch College Predictor

Candidates can download the soft copies of the NATA admit cards and take out its printout. They will have to carry the admit cards to exam centres. The exam will be held on April 10.

Steps To Download NATA Admit Card

Step 1 Visit the official website www.nata.in

Step 2 Click on NATA 2021- new registration tab

Step Click on the login tab and enter details including email id and password. Enter the captcha.

Step 3 The candidates will be directed to the NATA admit cards window

Step 4 Download the NATA admit cards

NATA will be held in two sessions. The second exam will be on June 12.

NATA Exam Pattern

The examination will be held for 200 marks. Candidates will have to answer 125 questions in 180 minutes. Questions will carry either one, two or three marks. The questions paper will comprise Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), Preferential Choice Questions (PCQ) and Numerical Answer Questions (NAQ).

Once both sessions of NATA are conducted, the COA will be releasing the scorecards of the candidates separately. In case, candidates appear for the both the sessions, COA will be considering the best out of two scores for admissions,