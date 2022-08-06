NATA Admit Card 2022 For Phase Three Out; Direct Link To Download

NATA admit card 2022 phase 3

NATA Admit Card 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has issued the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase three. Candidates about to appear for NATA 2022 phase three exam can download their admit card from the official website -- nata.in. To download the NATA hall ticket, candidates need to log in by using their application number and password. Direct link to download NATA session 3 admit card, Click here.

The NATA admit card 2022 third attempt will contain details such as candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines. The third test of NATA 2022 examination will held on August 7. The question paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 200 marks. To qualify the NATA phase three exam, candidates need to score a minimum of 75 marks out of 200 marks.

How To Download NATA 2022 Admit Card:

Go to the official website- nata.in

Click on the 'NATA Registration 2022' link

Enter all the required credentials and click on 'login' button

Click on the ‘NATA admit card’ link

The NATA hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

CoA is conducting NATA 2022 examination in three phase to provide admission to aspirants in BArch courses for the academic session 2022- 2023. If a candidate appears for two tests, best of the two scores shall be the valid score and in the case of three attempts, valid score shall be average of the two best scores.