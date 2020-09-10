NATA Admit Cards Released; Exam On September 12

NATA Admit Card 2020 Released At Nata.in; Exam On September 12
NATA Admit Card 2020: The Council of Architecture has released the NATA admit cards for the second test. The second test is scheduled on September 12.
The Council of Architecture (CoE) has released the NATA second test admit cards today. Candidates who have applied online and paid the requisite fees can download the NATA second test admit cards from the official website -- nata.in. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is a test to measure the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. This eligibility test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability related to architecture. The aptitude test is held for admission to undergraduate Architectural courses in the country.
The first test of NATA was held on August 29. NATA 2020 second test scheduled on September 12 will be held in two shifts as per schedule. The council, earlier, had also provided the candidates with an option to appear for NATA from their respective residences or from council-allotted NATA exam centres as a one-time measure in view of the prevalent COVID-19 situation.
NATA 2020 Admit Card: To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA -- nata.in
Step 2: Select the tab designated for NATA admit cards second test
Step 3: Enter application numbers and passwords
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download the NATA 2020 admit card