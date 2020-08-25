NATA Admit Card 2020 Released At Nata.in, Check How To Download

NATA Admit Card 2020 has now been released by the Council of Architecture, also known as CoA. The NATA hall ticket is now available to the students on its official website- nata.in. To download the NATA 2020 admit card, students need to log in using their application number and password.

NATA 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2020. For the same, the authorities have set up various NATA exam centres across the nation.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NATA 2020 admit card will have all the necessary instructions along with COVID-19 safety guidelines mentioned in it.

The mock test of NATA 2020 exam has already been conducted from August 21 to August 22, 2020. For the students who would write the first exam, has to mandatorily give the mock tests. NATA Exam 2020 is set to be held in two phases. The first test of NATA 2020 exam is scheduled on August 29 and the second test is scheduled is to be held on the second and third week of September.

NATA 2020 Admit Card: Check How To Download

Students can now download the NATA 2020 admit card following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official NATA 2020 website- nata.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘NATA Admit Card 2020’ link.

Step 3. Key in application number and password.

Step 4. Submit.

Step 5. View the NATA admit card 2020.

Step 6. Download the NATA admit card and take a print out.