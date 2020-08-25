NATA Admit Card 2020 Released At Nata.in, Check How To Download

NATA Admit Card 2020 has now been released by the Council of Architecture. The NATA hall ticket is now available to the students on its official website- nata.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 25, 2020 9:31 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
NATA 2020: Council of Architecture Extends Application Deadline Till August 16
BArch Admission 2020: Eligibility Criteria Relaxed For NATA And JEE-Qualified Candidates
NATA 2020 Postponed; Drawing Test Online
NATA 2020 Exam Dates Announced, Registration and Correction Window To Be Opened Shortly
National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA) Postponed
NATA Admit Card 2020 Released At Nata.in, Check How To Download
NATA Admit Card 2020 Released At Nata.in, Check How To Download
New Delhi:

NATA Admit Card 2020 has now been released by the Council of Architecture, also known as CoA. The NATA hall ticket is now available to the students on its official website- nata.in. To download the NATA 2020 admit card, students need to log in using their application number and password.

NATA 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2020. For the same, the authorities have set up various NATA exam centres across the nation.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NATA 2020 admit card will have all the necessary instructions along with COVID-19 safety guidelines mentioned in it.

The mock test of NATA 2020 exam has already been conducted from August 21 to August 22, 2020. For the students who would write the first exam, has to mandatorily give the mock tests. NATA Exam 2020 is set to be held in two phases. The first test of NATA 2020 exam is scheduled on August 29 and the second test is scheduled is to be held on the second and third week of September.

NATA 2020 Admit Card: Check How To Download

Students can now download the NATA 2020 admit card following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official NATA 2020 website- nata.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘NATA Admit Card 2020’ link.

Step 3. Key in application number and password.

Step 4. Submit.

Step 5. View the NATA admit card 2020.

Step 6. Download the NATA admit card and take a print out.

Click here for more Education News
National Aptitude Test in Architecture NATA admit card National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2020 Preparation: Common Mistakes And How To Avoid Them
JEE Main 2020 Preparation: Common Mistakes And How To Avoid Them
RTE Act: Only 952 Of 3,717 Students Got Admission In Gautam Buddh Nagar, 22 Schools Get Notice
RTE Act: Only 952 Of 3,717 Students Got Admission In Gautam Buddh Nagar, 22 Schools Get Notice
Not Practical To Hold Exams During COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray To Prime Minister
Not Practical To Hold Exams During COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray To Prime Minister
Jadavpur University Starts Virtual Classes For Students Of Arts And Science
Jadavpur University Starts Virtual Classes For Students Of Arts And Science
NIT Scientists Working To Develop Biofuel From Micro-Algae
NIT Scientists Working To Develop Biofuel From Micro-Algae
.......................... Advertisement ..........................