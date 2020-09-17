  • Home
NATA 2nd Exam Result Tomorrow; Around 23,000 Students Await NATA Results

NATA 2020 Result: Council of Architecture has postponed the declaration of NATA 2nd exam result. The results scheduled to be declared today, will now be announced tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NATA 2nd Exam Result Tomorrow At Nata.in
New Delhi:

The Council of Architecture (CoE) will announce the NATA 2nd exam 2020 result tomorrow by evening. As many as 22,289 students await the second test of NATA 2020 result. Candidates who took the test on September 12 can check their scorecards and result on the NATA website. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is a test to measure the aptitude of an applicant in Architecture and the marks scored in this test is considered for admission to BArch programmes.The first test of NATA was held on August 29.

“It is informed to all concerned that the result of NATA Second Test which was scheduled to be declared today, 17th September 2020 could not be declared due to administrative reasons,” read a COA statement.

It further added: “The result would be declared tomorrow 18th September 2O2O by the evening.”

Close to 40,000 aspirants registered for the NATA second test. However, only 22,289 candidates appeared for the examination. A statement issued on September 12 said that 8,202 candidates appeared for the NATA 2020 second test from their homes while 14,087 candidates took the NATA second test from 158 designated exam centres.

NATA 2020 Result: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA -- nata.in

Step 2: Select the tab designated for NATA second test score cards and results

Step 3: Enter application numbers and passwords

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download and access the NATA 2020 results

