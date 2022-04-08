  • Home
NATA 2022 Registration For Architecture Courses To Start Today At Nata.in

NATA 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will start the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 today at nata.in.

Updated: Apr 8, 2022 10:00 am IST
NATA registration starts today at nata.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NATA 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will start the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 today, April 8. The NATA 2022 application form will be released on the official website-- nata.in. Candidates will be able to apply for NATA phase 1 till May 23 and for the second and third tests till June 20 and July 11. NATA is held for admission to undergraduate architectural courses in the country. The test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability related to architecture.

While the Phase 1 of NATA is scheduled to be held on June 12, the NATA 2022 phase 2 and 3 tests will be held on July 3 and July 24, respectively.

No candidate shall be admitted to architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50 per cent. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also at least 50 per cent. marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate, a NATA statement added.

NATA 2022 Registration: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website-- nata.in.
  • Click on the registration link.
  • Fill the details required.
  • Upload photo and signature in the formats specified.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the NATA 2020 application.
National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)

