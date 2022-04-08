  • Home
NATA 2022: The NATA application form 2022 has been released on the official website-- nata.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the NATA 2022 phase 1 exam can register themselves online till May 23.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 1:23 pm IST
NATA 2022 Registration Begins At Nata.in; Direct Link To Apply
NATA 2022 phase 1 exam is scheduled to be held on June 12.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NATA 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has started the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. The NATA application form 2022 has been released on the official website-- nata.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the NATA 2022 phase 1 exam can register themselves online till May 23. The last dates to apply for NATA phase 2 and 3 tests are June 20 and July 11, respectively. Phase 1 of NATA is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2022. The NATA 2022 phase 2 and 3 tests will be held on July 3 and July 24.

Recommended: All you need to know about NATA. Click Here To Download Free E-Book.
Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

NATA is held for admission to undergraduate architectural courses in the country. The test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability related to architecture.

NATA 2022 Registration: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website-- nata.in.
  • Click on the 'NATA 2022 registration' link.
  • Fill the details required.
  • Upload photo and signature in the formats specified.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the NATA 2020 application.

NATA 2022 Registration: Direct Link

No candidate shall be admitted to architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50 per cent. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also at least 50 per cent. marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate, a NATA statement added.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)

