NATA 2022 Phase 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Test Day Guidelines For Candidates

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Exam: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 2 exam tomorrow, July 7. The NATA exam 2022 admit card is available for download on the official website- nata.in. Candidates can access the NATA hall ticket by using their application number and password. The NATA phase 2 exam will be held in two shifts. The NATA 2022 shift 1 exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, while the shift 2 of NATA phase 2 exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

NATA 2022 phase 2 will be held as a comprehensive computer-based aptitude test (CBT) at various exam centres across the country. The entrance test will be conducted for 3 hours with a total 125 questions. The maximum marks in the architecture exam will be 200.

NATA 2022 Phase 2: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should reach the examination centre before the last entry time mentioned in the admit card.

Applicants must also carry one valid photo ID along with the NATA admit card at the examination centre.

Candidates should carry their face mask, hand sanitizer and personal transparent water bottle.

Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam.

Rough sheets and other writing material will be provided to candidates at the exam centre.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination before the exam conclusion time.

Mobile Phones, Bluetooth devices, Calculators, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Electronic Watches with facilities of Calculator will be disallowed in the examination hall.

The NATA entrance test is held for admission to undergraduate (UG) architectural courses in India. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability related to architecture.