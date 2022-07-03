NATA 2022: Phase 2 Admit Card Release Date; Details On Exam Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NATA Phase 2 Admit Card 2022

The Council of Architecture (COA) will issue the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 2 admit card tomorrow, July 04. The candidates would be able to download their NATA phase 2 admit card from the official website- nata.in, once the link becomes active. The admit card will be published in the online mode. Candidates can download the NATA admit card by entering the application number and password in the given box.

Latest: NATA Previous year question papers. Click Here | NATA Preparation Tips, Check Here

Don't Miss: Engineering Colleges in India Accepting NATA 2022 Score, Check Now

The NATA phase 2 and phase 3 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7 and August 7, 2022 respectively. The NATA 2022 admit card will be released separately for all the attempts. Candidates can download the admit card according to the phases they have applied for.

The NATA admit card will include information like candidate's details, NATA exam date and time, exam center details, exam day instructions and more.

The NATA exam paper will consist of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 200 marks. In order to qualify the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) phase 2 exam, candidates need to score 75 marks out of 200 marks.

How to Download NATA 2022 Admit Card Online?

Go to the official website of NATA - nata.in Click on the 'NATA-2022 Registration' tab. On the new page, log in with the required credentials. The NATA Admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card pdf and print out a copy for future reference.

The Council of Architecture (COA) conducted the first phase of NATA test on June 12, 2022. A total of 11,074 candidates appeared in the NATA phase 1 exam. Out of which 10,080 candidates successfully qualified the examination.