NATA 2022 phase 2 admit card out

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: The admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 2 exam has been issued today, July 4. The Council of Architecture (CoA) has issued the NATA session 2 admit card 2022 on the official website- nata.in. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration can access the NATA hall ticket by using their application number and password.

The NATA 2nd attempt admit card contains details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines.

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website- nata.in

Click on the 'NATA Registration 2022' link

Enter all the details and click on 'login' button

Click on the ‘NATA admit card’ link

The NATA test 2 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: Direct Link

The NATA 2022 question paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 200 marks. In order to qualify the NATA phase 2 exam, candidates need to score 75 marks out of 200 marks.

The first phase of NATA 2022 was conducted on June 12. A total of 11,074 candidates appeared in the NATA phase 1 exam. Out of which 10,080 candidates successfully qualified the examination.

The NATA exam is held for admission to undergraduate (UG) architectural courses in India. The NATA entrance test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability related to architecture.