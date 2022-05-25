NATA 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date; Check Revised Schedule, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock NATA 2022 registration deadline extended

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the registration date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. The NATA 2022 application process has been extended till May 28 (up to 11:59 pm). Earlier the last day to apply for the NATA 2022 Phase 1 exam was May 23. Candidates can fill and submit the NATA application form 2022 through the official website- nata.in.

"It is informed to all concerned that the registration date for First Test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture - NATA 2022 is extended up to May (up to 11.59 pm) as a last opportunity for all candidates who wish to apply for First NATA Test," CoA said in a statement.

The NATA 2022 entrance exam will be held three times for the session 2022-23. While Phase 1 of NATA is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, the NATA 2022 phase 2 and 3 tests will be held on July 3 and July 24, respectively.

NATA 2022: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of NATA-- nata.in.

Click on the "NATA 2022 registration" link.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee for NATA.

Submit and download the NATA 2022 application form and take a printout for future reference.

The NATA 2022 will be conducted in two shifts – from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, for all three sessions.

"No candidate shall be admitted to architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50 per cent. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also at least 50 per cent. marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate," according to a statement.