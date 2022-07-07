  • Home
  • Education
  • NATA 2022: National Aptitude Test In Architecture Phase 2 Today; Key Points For Applicants

NATA 2022: National Aptitude Test In Architecture Phase 2 Today; Key Points For Applicants

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Exam: The Council of Architecture which administers NATA will conduct the exam in two sessions. The NATA 2022 session 1 exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, while session 2 of NATA will be held between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 7, 2022 8:55 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Test Day Guidelines For Candidates
NATA 2022: Phase 2 Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download
NATA 2022: Phase 2 Admit Card Release Date; Details On Exam Here
National Architecture Test (NATA) Result 2022 Declared, How To Check
NATA 2022 Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates
NATA 2022 Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download
NATA 2022: National Aptitude Test In Architecture Phase 2 Today; Key Points For Applicants
NATA phase 2 exam today
New Delhi:

The phase 2 exam of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 has been scheduled to be held today, July 7. The NATA 2022 admit cards for phase two exam are available at nata.in. The Council of Architecture which administers NATA will conduct the exam in two sessions. The NATA 2022 session 1 exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, while session 2 of NATA will be held between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Latest: NATA Previous year question papers. Click Here | NATA Preparation Tips, Check Here
Don't Miss: Engineering Colleges in India Accepting NATA 2022 Score, Check Now

The NATA exam paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 200 marks. In order to qualify the NATA phase 2 exam, candidates need to score 75 marks out of 200 marks.

How To Download NATA 2022 Admit Card Online?

  1. Go to the official website of NATA - nata.in
  2. Click on the 'NATA-2022 Registration' tab.
  3. On the new page, log in with the required credentials.
  4. The NATA Admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card pdf and print out a copy for future reference.

NATA 2022: Guidelines For Candidates

  • Candidates should reach the NATA exam centre before the last entry time as mentioned on the NATA 2022 admit card.
  • In addition to the NATA 2022 admit card, applicants must carry one valid photo ID
  • Candidates should wear face mask, carry hand sanitizer and a personal transparent water bottle.
  • Rough sheets and other writing material will be provided to the applicants at the exam centre.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination before the exam conclusion time.
  • Mobile phones, bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rules, log tables, electronic watches with facilities of calculator will not be allowed in the examination hall.
Click here for more Education News
National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Soon; Final Answer Key Out
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Soon; Final Answer Key Out
Sensitisation On Environmental Issues Needs To Be Imbibed Deeply At School Level: Sonam Wangchuk
Sensitisation On Environmental Issues Needs To Be Imbibed Deeply At School Level: Sonam Wangchuk
St Stephen's Cannot Bring In Bias By Conducting Interviews For Non-Minority Students: DU To Delhi High Court
St Stephen's Cannot Bring In Bias By Conducting Interviews For Non-Minority Students: DU To Delhi High Court
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit Assignments For Term-End Exam June 2022; Check Details
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit Assignments For Term-End Exam June 2022; Check Details
Universities Need To Move Away From Conventional Ideas: Manish Sisodia
Universities Need To Move Away From Conventional Ideas: Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................