NATA 2022: National Aptitude Test In Architecture Phase 2 Today; Key Points For Applicants

NATA phase 2 exam today

The phase 2 exam of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 has been scheduled to be held today, July 7. The NATA 2022 admit cards for phase two exam are available at nata.in. The Council of Architecture which administers NATA will conduct the exam in two sessions. The NATA 2022 session 1 exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, while session 2 of NATA will be held between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Latest: NATA Previous year question papers. Click Here | NATA Preparation Tips, Check Here

Don't Miss: Engineering Colleges in India Accepting NATA 2022 Score, Check Now

The NATA exam paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 200 marks. In order to qualify the NATA phase 2 exam, candidates need to score 75 marks out of 200 marks.

How To Download NATA 2022 Admit Card Online?

Go to the official website of NATA - nata.in Click on the 'NATA-2022 Registration' tab. On the new page, log in with the required credentials. The NATA Admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card pdf and print out a copy for future reference.

NATA 2022: Guidelines For Candidates