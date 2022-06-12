  • Home
NATA 2022 Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 12, 2022 9:59 am IST

NATA 2022 Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates
NATA 2022 exam today
Image credit: Shutterstock

NATA 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 session 1 exam from today, June 12. The admit card for the NATA exam 2022 has already been released on the official website- nata.in. Candidates can access the NATA hall ticket by using their application number and password.

Latest: Free Download NATA previous year question papers.
NATA Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score.
The NATA 2022 examination will be held in two sessions. The NATA 2022 session 1 exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, while the session 2 of NATA will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

NATA 2022 will be held as a comprehensive computer-based aptitude test at various exam centres across the country. The NATA entrance test will be conducted for 180 minutes with a total 125 questions. The maximum marks in the architecture examination will be 200.

NATA 2022: Instructions For Candidates

  • Candidates should reach the NATA exam centre before the last entry time mentioned in the admit card.
  • Applicants must also carry one valid photo ID along with the NATA admit card at the examination centre.
  • Candidates should carry their face mask, hand sanitizer and personal transparent water bottle.
  • Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam.
  • Rough sheets and other writing material will be provided to candidates at the exam centre.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination before the exam conclusion time.
  • Mobile Phones, Bluetooth devices, Calculators, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Electronic Watches with facilities of Calculator will be disallowed in the examination hall.

The Council of Architecture conduct NATA for admission to undergraduate (UG) architectural courses in India. The NATA exam measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability related to architecture.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)
