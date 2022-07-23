  • Home
NATA 2022: COA Extends Phase 3 Registration; New Dates, Details

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the last date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 3 registration process.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 23, 2022 2:18 pm IST

NATA 2022 Application Form
New Delhi:

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the last date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 3 registration process. The NATA 2022 phase 3 application date has been extended till July 27. Earlier the last day to apply for the NATA 2022 Phase 3 exam was July 24. Candidates can fill up the NATA 2022 application form for phase 3 through the official website- nata.in. COA will conduct the third session of the NATA exam on August 7.

The candidate who qualifies NATA entrance exam will become eligible to apply for a 5-year BArch course. Various colleges across India admit students on the basis of their NATA scores.

NATA 2022 Application Fee

Application FeeIn IndiaOutside India
General and OBCSC,ST,PwDTransgender
MaleFemaleMaleFemale
Fee for Individual Test 32000150015001500150010,000

How To Fill NATA 2022 Application Form

  1. Go to the official website of NATA-- nata.in.
  2. Click on the "NATA 2022 registration" link.
  3. Generate user ID and password and fill up the NATA application form as instructed.
  4. Cross-check application details and upload all scanned images of documents.
  5. Pay the NATA application fee online and download a copy of the challan.
  6. Submit it and download the confirmation page.
  7. Take a printout of the NATA application form 2022 for future reference.

COA is conducting the NATA 2022 entrance exam in three session for the academic year 2022-23. Phase 1 of NATA was conducted on June 12, while the phase 2 examination was held on July 3. NATA 2022 phase 3 exam will held on August 7. Candidates will be able to download the NATA admit card 2022 for phase 3 from August 5. To download the NATA hall ticket, candidates will be required to log in through their registered email ID and password.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)
