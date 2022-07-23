NATA 2022: COA Extends Phase 3 Registration; New Dates, Details
The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the last date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 3 registration process. The NATA 2022 phase 3 application date has been extended till July 27. Earlier the last day to apply for the NATA 2022 Phase 3 exam was July 24. Candidates can fill up the NATA 2022 application form for phase 3 through the official website- nata.in. COA will conduct the third session of the NATA exam on August 7.
The candidate who qualifies NATA entrance exam will become eligible to apply for a 5-year BArch course. Various colleges across India admit students on the basis of their NATA scores.
NATA 2022 Application Fee
|Application Fee
|In India
|Outside India
|General and OBC
|SC,ST,PwD
|Transgender
|Male
|Female
|Male
|Female
|Fee for Individual Test 3
|2000
|1500
|1500
|1500
|1500
|10,000
How To Fill NATA 2022 Application Form
- Go to the official website of NATA-- nata.in.
- Click on the "NATA 2022 registration" link.
- Generate user ID and password and fill up the NATA application form as instructed.
- Cross-check application details and upload all scanned images of documents.
- Pay the NATA application fee online and download a copy of the challan.
- Submit it and download the confirmation page.
- Take a printout of the NATA application form 2022 for future reference.
COA is conducting the NATA 2022 entrance exam in three session for the academic year 2022-23. Phase 1 of NATA was conducted on June 12, while the phase 2 examination was held on July 3. NATA 2022 phase 3 exam will held on August 7. Candidates will be able to download the NATA admit card 2022 for phase 3 from August 5. To download the NATA hall ticket, candidates will be required to log in through their registered email ID and password.