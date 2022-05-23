NATA 2022 Application Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock NATA 2022 registration ends today

NATA 2022: The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 registration process will be closed today, May 23. Candidates who are yet to submit the NATA application form 2022 can visit the official website- nata.in. The NATA entrance exam is held for admission to undergraduate architectural courses in the country. The NATA test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability related to architecture.

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the entrance test three times for the session 2022-23. While Phase 1 of NATA is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, the NATA 2022 phase 2 and 3 tests will be held on July 3 and July 24, respectively.

The CoA will conduct the NATA 2022 in two shifts – from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, for all three sessions.

NATA 2022 Application: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of NATA-- nata.in.

Click on the "NATA 2022 registration" link.

Register yourself and fill in the NATA application form.

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Download the NATA 2022 application form and take a printout.

"No candidate shall be admitted to architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50 per cent. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also at least 50 per cent. marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate," according to a statement.