NATA 2022 Application For Architecture Courses To Start Tomorrow; Details Here

NATA 2022 registration starts tomorrow

The application portal for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA, for the 2022 exams will open from tomorrow, April 8. While the first test of NATA is scheduled to be held on June 12, the second and third test will be held on July 3 and July 24 respectively. Candidates will be able to apply for NATA first till May 23 and for second and third test till June 20 and July 11. NATA is held for admission to undergraduate Architectural courses in the country. The test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability related to architecture.

No candidate shall be admitted to architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50 per cent. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also at least 50 per cent. marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate, a NATA statement added.

NATA 2022: Application Steps

STEP 1: Visit nata.in

STEP 2: Click on the registration link

STEP 3: Fill the details required

STEP 4: Upload photo and signature in the formats specified

STEP 5: Pay the application fee and submit the NATA 2020 application