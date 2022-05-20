NATA 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes

  • Home
Candidates who have successfully applied for NATA 2022 and want to make changes in the NATA application form 2022, can visit the website- nata.in.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 20, 2022 3:47 pm IST

NATA 2022 application correction facility is started at nata.in
NATA Registration 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has opened the application correction window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA 2022 on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The NATA 2022 application correction window is now available at NATA official website- nata.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for NATA 2022 and want to make changes in the NATA application form 2022, can now visit the above-mentioned website and can do the needful. The NATA application correction window will be closed on May 23, at 11:59 pm.

The candidates will be able to make changes in NATA 2022 application form in certain areas only. The aspirants are instructed to submit their email ID and password to get access to the NATA application form 2022. (Also read: KEAM 2022 Exam Postponed; Check Revised Date, Details)

NATA 2022 Application Correction Process

  • Candidates who want to make changes in their NATA application form 2022, can refer to these steps below:
  • Visit the NATA official website - nata.in.
  • On the home page, log in to the candidate portal by using your email ID and password.
  • Click on the application form correction tab on the new page.
  • Make necessary corrections or changes in the provided fields.
  • Preview the details carefully.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants must know that the ‘Category’ section in the NATA registration 2022 cannot be changed. The exam centre, date of birth, parent's name, nationality, gender and others can be changed on the NATA application form.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA)

